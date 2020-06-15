Patricia E. "Pat" (True) Snider, age 90, of Greenfield, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at Legacy at Springhurst. She was born in Hancock County on July 20, 1929 to Clare and Florence (Wright) True. She graduated from Mount Comfort High School in 1947. She married John "Bill" Snider on May 5, 1951 in Mohawk, Indiana.
She was a beloved farmer's wife and mother. Patricia was a member of Mohawk United Methodist Church and Spartanburg United Methodist Church. She was involved in church activities. Patricia enjoyed gardening, painting, and reading. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, Mark (Susan) Snider of Winchester and Randy (Shelly) Snider of Lynn; daughters, Beth (John) Young and Cathy (Ken) Garrity, both of McCordsville; brother, Lloyd (Leona) True of Indianapolis; 16 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clare and Florence (Wright) True; husband, John "Bill" Snider; daughter, Debra Plank; brother, Orville True; and son in law, Wayne Milner.
Private services will be held for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made by mail to the Debra Plank Scholarship Fund -Community Foundation 312 E Main St, Greenfield, IN 46140 or envelopes will be available at the mortuary. Friends may share a memory or condolence at www.erleweinmortuary.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory in Greenfield.
Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Jun. 15 to Jun. 23, 2020.