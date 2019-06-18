Patty Lou Retz, 90, of Union City, IN passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 11, 2019 at Parker Health and Rehabilitation Center of Parker City, IN. She was born August 31, 1928 in Saratoga, IN the daughter of William and Pauline (Snyder) Moyer. She was a graduate of Saratoga High School.
Patty lived a long and fruitful life. She loved and enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Mark Retz (wife, Sara Jayne) of Parker City, IN and Terry Retz (wife, Amy) of Columbus, OH; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George "Jr" Retz; and a brother, Max Moyer.
At Sara's request, there will be no calling hours or services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Saratoga-Ward Fire Department, 107 N. Barber St., Saratoga, IN 47382. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Fraze Brooks Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from June 18 to June 27, 2019