Pete Shawver, age 77, of rural Portland passed away Thursday morning, September 19, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Ridgeville on June 20, 1942 the son of William Fredrick and Visca Lucille (Rich) Shawver.
He was married in 1961 to Sandy Stouder and she preceded in death on July 24, 2006. He was married August 17, 2007 to Jean Hatch who survives.
He was owner of Shawver Auctioneering and Real Estate since 1960. He served as President of Jay County Commissioners from 1980 – 1984. He was a member of Jay Lodge #87 F&AM where he was Past Master, member of Shriners, Scottish Rite, Indiana Auctioneers Association, National Auctioneers Association, President of Lawndale Cemetery, graduate of Ridgeville High School and class president. He held the 4-H Auction for 50 years and the FFA Auction for 41 years. He was awarded the FFA Hall of Fame.
Surviving are his wife Jean, three sons Zane Shawver (wife Lori) of Portland, Jeff Shawver (wife Sandy) of Portland and Pete Shawver (wife Camille) of Geneva, Two daughters Kim Post (husband Chuck) of Celina and Sherry Pyle (husband Ernie) of Monroe, One brother James William Shawver (wife Kaye) of Ridgeville, Fourteen grandchildren and Twenty six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Baird-Freeman Funeral Home with Pastors Hugh Kelly and Darrell Borders presiding. Burial will follow in the Lawndale Cemetery in Randolph County. Visitation will be Monday from 1:00 – 7:00 PM and Tuesday from 9:00 – 11:00 at the funeral home. Masonic services will be held Monday evening at 7:00 PM by Jay Lodge #87 F&AM. Memorials can be made to Jay County or Family Lifecare.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Sept. 23 to Oct. 1, 2019