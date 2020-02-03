|
Philip Allen Bothast, 79, passed away Friday Jan. 31, 2020 at Reid Hospital in Richmond, IN. He was born May 5, 1940 in Union City, IN son of the late Richard and Verla Stooksberry Bothast.
Phil was a US Marine Veteran, worked as a welder at Union City Body Company for 31 years, attended the Calvary Assembly of God Church, Eagles #2790, American Legion Post 158, Local 494 UAW, and the Hub City Gun Club. He enjoyed making beef jerky, turkey shoots, nature and animals and was a Nascar fan.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Linda Pettie Bothast; children, Karla Bothast-Nuebler, Connie Booker both of Union City, IN; grandchildren, Philip Cody Hammer, Max Nuebler IV, Ashley Kaiser, Sarah Kaiser, Brianna (Jason) Adams; a sister, Penny (Flip) Hoover of Union City, IN; 5 great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Alfred 'Sonny' Pettie; 2 sister-in-laws, Sharry (Tom) Spencer, Louise Ludy Pettie; nieces and nephews also.
He was preceded by his parents; 2 daughters, Kelly Hammer and Bonnie Kaiser.
Visitation is 12 Noon - 2 PM Wednesday Feb. 5, 2020 at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc., 400 W. Deerfield Rd., Union City, IN. Services are 2:00 PM Wednesday also at the funeral home with the Rev. Sonny Pettie officiating. Burial with Military Honors conducted by the Randolph County Honor Guard will follow in the Union City Cemetery.
