Phyllis Ann Kelly, age 85 of Coldwater, Ohio, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Mercer County Community Hospital in Coldwater. She was born on October 19, 1934, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Mr. & Mrs. Francis Waldren. On December 20, 1963 she married Robert B. Kelly, who survives living in Coldwater. Also surviving is her son Mark Allen Kelly of Union City, IN, Three grandchildren Michael Powell, Tammy Grieshop, David Powell and six great grandchildren. she was preceded in death by her son Charles Scott Powell and two brothers.
Phyllis graduated from the Wilbur Wright High School in Dayton, with the Class of 1952. After high school she received her degree in early childhood education from the University of Dayton. She taught Pre-School for 47 years and retired from the Rolling Fields Pre-School in Union City, IN. She was a member of the Grand Lake United Methodist Church in Celina.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00p.m. on Thursday February 20, 2020 at the Grand Lake United Methodist Church in Celina, with Rev. Mick Whistler officiating. She will be buried in the Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery in Beavercreek, Ohio on Friday at 2:00p.m. A memorial gathering will be held an hour before services at the Grand Lake United Methodist Church in Celina. Memorial contributions may be made to the Grand Lake United Methodist Church 119 E. Fulton St. Celina, Ohio 45822 or to the Kelly Family. Condolences may be shared with the family on-line at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 27, 2020