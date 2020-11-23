Phyllis G. Kelly, 91, of Winchester, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Reid Hospital in Richmond. She was born April 23, 1929, in Winchester to Roy and Edna M. (Thomas) Gray. She was born in the house where she has resided all her life.
Phyllis was a graduate of Winchester High School in 1947. She had worked in the county clerk's office and the office of the Circuit Court judge for 30 years. Phyllis was employed at the Walker Funeral Home at the time of her death. She was a member of the East Street Congregational Christian Church and had played the organ there for over 40 years. She was a member of the Winchester F.O.W.L.s (Friends of Winchester Library) and Winchester O.W.L.S. (Older Wiser Loving Seniors).
Phyllis is survived by two step sons, Dennis Kelly and David (Nina) Kelly; 8 step grandchildren; and 13 step great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles A. Teegarden in 1984; second husband John C. Kelly in 2007; and two sisters, Kathleen who died at birth and Thelma Marie whom died in 1931.
A private family service to celebrate Phyllis' life will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the Walker Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Butler officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Maxville.
Friends and family may call from 12-2 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International with envelopes at the funeral home. Due to Covid 19, we kindly request that all guests wear masks and socially distance at all times.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.