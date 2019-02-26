Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Girton. View Sign

Phyllis Girton, 93, of Winchester, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at her home. She was born on April 23, 1925, in Union City, Indiana to Onie W. and Mattie (Sell) Cline.

Phyllis was a farm wife and a homemaker. She enjoyed playing cards and line dancing.

Phyllis is survived by her two sons, Terry (Susie) Girton of Winchester and Ted (Linda) Girton of Greenfield; three grandchildren, Tyler Girton of Greenfield, Samantha (Ed) Farina of Clearwater Beach, and Shane (JolieAnne) Girton of Indianapolis; a great-grandson, Jack Girton; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Girton; and her siblings, Wayne "Jack" Cline, Warren "Bud" (Dorothy) Cline, Doris "Dodie" (Clyde) Davis, Madge "Poots" (Vernon) Shumaker, and Blanche (Ottie) Hart.

A service to celebrate Phyllis' life will be at 2:00 p.m., on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester, with Pastor Steve Conner officiating. Burial will follow at Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester.

Friends and family may call an hour before services at the funeral home. Memorials in Phyllis' name can be made to any .

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com. Funeral Home Walker Funeral Home

248 E South St

Winchester , IN 47394

(765) 584-3231

