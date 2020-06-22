Rachel M. Fogle, 85, of Muncie, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Muncie. She was born on November 19, 1934, in Aniston, GA, to John Thomas Pike and Gladys Pike.
She was a homemaker. She was a member of LifePoint Church, previously Sound the Alarm Church in Muncie, where she loved her church and pastor. She loved her kids, grandkids, and going to rummage sales.
Rachel is survived by her two daughters, Kim (Kenneth) Ford of Muncie, and Sandra Slaven of Muncie; her grandkids, Donnie (Carla) Bowmer, Carmen Padgett, and Kari (Trent) Ford; many great grandchildren; and a sister, Moteen Goodwin.
Rachel was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald L. Fogle, who passed away in 2017; two brothers, Hershel Pike and Whitey Pike; and son-in-law Lowell Slaven.
A service to celebrate Rachel's life will be at 1:00 p.m., on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at LifePoint Church, with Pastor Joe Prewitt officiating. Burial will be at Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester.
Friends and family may call from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, on Wednesday, at the church. Memorials may be made to LifePoint Church, 3100 E McGalliard Rd, Muncie, Indiana 47303,
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Jun. 22 to Jun. 30, 2020.