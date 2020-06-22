Rachel M. Fogle
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rachel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rachel M. Fogle, 85, of Muncie, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Muncie. She was born on November 19, 1934, in Aniston, GA, to John Thomas Pike and Gladys Pike.
She was a homemaker. She was a member of LifePoint Church, previously Sound the Alarm Church in Muncie, where she loved her church and pastor. She loved her kids, grandkids, and going to rummage sales.
Rachel is survived by her two daughters, Kim (Kenneth) Ford of Muncie, and Sandra Slaven of Muncie; her grandkids, Donnie (Carla) Bowmer, Carmen Padgett, and Kari (Trent) Ford; many great grandchildren; and a sister, Moteen Goodwin.
Rachel was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald L. Fogle, who passed away in 2017; two brothers, Hershel Pike and Whitey Pike; and son-in-law Lowell Slaven.
A service to celebrate Rachel's life will be at 1:00 p.m., on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at LifePoint Church, with Pastor Joe Prewitt officiating. Burial will be at Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester.
Friends and family may call from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, on Wednesday, at the church. Memorials may be made to LifePoint Church, 3100 E McGalliard Rd, Muncie, Indiana 47303,
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Jun. 22 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved