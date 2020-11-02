Ramona E. Keys, 90, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Swiss Village in Berne, Indiana. She was born July 5, 1930, to the late Irene and Estel Sherb at Clay City, IN. She lived in Winchester after the age of 11.
Ramona and her husband owned Keys Insurance Agency in Winchester, serving many families in Randolph and surrounding counties for several years.
Ramona loved music and played piano, organ and sang in the choir at the Nazarene Church and Randolph Friends Church. She was deeply rooted in her faith and enjoyed many church activities. She was a member of the Gideon Auxiliary. She enjoyed camping and spending time with her grandchildren.
Ramona is survived by her husband of 73 years, Wilson, son Jerry, and daughter Karen Hoose (Wolfgang), as well as grandchildren, Leesa Whetzel (Jerry), Erika Davis (Mike), Sonya Stephen (Chris) and 7 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.
Private services for the family will be held with Pastor Jonathan Edwards officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Gideon's International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090 or Randolph Friends Church, 6499 North 300 West, Ridgeville, IN 47380.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.