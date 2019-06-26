Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Lutz. View Sign Service Information Visitation 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Union City Community Junior-Senior High School 603 N. Walnut Street Union City , IN View Map Send Flowers Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Union City Community Junior-Senior High School 603 N. Walnut Street Union City , IN View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Union City Community Junior-Senior High School Gymnasium 603 N. Walnut Street Union City , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ray Lutz, 35, of Union City, Ohio, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Grandview Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

Ray was born on April 14, 1984, in Greenville, Ohio to Shirley (Strickler) Lutz of Greenville, Ohio, and the late Henry L. Lutz.

In addition to his father, Ray was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ray and Evelyn Strickler; and his paternal grandparents, Glendon and Edna Lutz.

Ray was an amazing person and faithful follower of Christ. Nothing meant more to him than his family. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, son, brother, son-in-law, and brother-in-law. Ray had an overflowing heart for people, strived to be a positive influence and play an active role in his community. Ray owned and operated Brighter Dayz Painting. He was a perfectionist when it came to his job which made him an excellent painter. He loved to participate in sports along with being very involved in helping coach his children. Ray always took time for others and loved coaching and mentoring. He coached little league baseball throughout the years, coached the boys freshmen baseball team for Greenville High School as well as the girls varsity softball team at Mississinawa Valley and Union City Community High Schools.

His desire was to reflect the love of Jesus in all he did and said everywhere he went. He was an amazing coach, youth pastor and loyal friend. He was a gifted musician and loved to help on the worship team, and often helped lead worship services. His favorite book was the Bible; he loved to read the scriptures. Ray traveled with his family band as a drummer. He loved playing music and playing the drums, bass and acoustic guitars, and had loved to sing. Above all else, he loved spending time with his family and playing with his children.

Ray is survived by his wife of 16 years, Sarah (Mercer) Lutz, whom he married on June 28, 2003; his children, Skylie, Caleb, Faith, and Joshua Lutz; his brothers and their spouses, Hank and Ellen Lutz of Vancouver, Washington, Wayne and Susan Lutz of Greenville, Ohio, Mark and Ruby Lutz of Union City, Ohio, Kyle and Linda Burnum of Muncie, Indiana, and Jeffrey Burnum of Muncie, Indiana; his sister, Vivian Williams of Union City, Indiana; his mother and father-in-law, Terry and Debbie Mercer of Union City, Indiana; his brother-in-law, Pete and Cristen Mercer of Winchester, Indiana; his sister-in-law, Joy Bryant of Union City, Indiana; and countless nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Ray's life will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Union City Community Junior-Senior High School Gymnasium, 603 N. Walnut Street, Union City, Indiana 47390, at 11:00 AM with Pastors Chris Barhorst and Wes Lynch officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Township Memorial Gardens in Greenville, Ohio.

Ray's family will be receiving guests on Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, and again on Monday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at Union City Community Junior-Senior High School.

A fund has been established by True Life Church, 5990 St. Rt. 36, Greenville, OH 45331. All proceeds of this fund will go directly to Ray's family to help them through this trying time.

