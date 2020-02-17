Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reichard Funeral Home
400 West Deerfield Road
Union City, IN 47390
(765) 964-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Winn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Ann (Sullenbarger) Winn


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca Ann (Sullenbarger) Winn Obituary
Rebecca Ann Sullenbarger Winn, 59, of Union City, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Reid Health in Richmond, Indiana. 
 
She was born May 7, 1960 in Union City, Indiana, to the late Nolan L. and Jane C. Rosinski Sullenbarger.  Rebecca graduated from Mississinawa Valley High School, class of 1978. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two sisters, Deborah J. Blankley and Tracy Wehrkamp, as well as a brother, Kenneth Allan Sullenbarger.  
 
Survivors include her children, Jared (Molly) Winn of Noblesville, IN, and Jonathan (Erica) Winn of Westfield, IN; three grandchildren, Lincoln, Lainey, and Robyn Winn;  brothers, Nolan (Debbie) Sullenbarger Jr. of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Dan Sullenbarger of Greenville, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Leah O'Conner, Carah Sullenbarger, Rachel Peace, Amy Dowler, Amanda Wehrkamp, Michelle Wehrkamp, Taylor Sullenbarger and Zach Sullenbarger.
 
Private graveside funeral services will be held in the Union City Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -