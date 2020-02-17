|
Rebecca Ann Sullenbarger Winn, 59, of Union City, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Reid Health in Richmond, Indiana.
She was born May 7, 1960 in Union City, Indiana, to the late Nolan L. and Jane C. Rosinski Sullenbarger. Rebecca graduated from Mississinawa Valley High School, class of 1978. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two sisters, Deborah J. Blankley and Tracy Wehrkamp, as well as a brother, Kenneth Allan Sullenbarger.
Survivors include her children, Jared (Molly) Winn of Noblesville, IN, and Jonathan (Erica) Winn of Westfield, IN; three grandchildren, Lincoln, Lainey, and Robyn Winn; brothers, Nolan (Debbie) Sullenbarger Jr. of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Dan Sullenbarger of Greenville, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Leah O'Conner, Carah Sullenbarger, Rachel Peace, Amy Dowler, Amanda Wehrkamp, Michelle Wehrkamp, Taylor Sullenbarger and Zach Sullenbarger.
Private graveside funeral services will be held in the Union City Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 25, 2020