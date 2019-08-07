|
|
Reed Cheesman passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at University Hospital in Indianapolis surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on March 17, 1928, in Randolph County, Indiana, the eighth child of Hugh Harlan & Abigail Francis (Sharp) Cheesman.
Reed spent his early years on farms in Randolph County and graduated from Modoc High School (now Union). He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served four years, most of which at Killeen Air Force Base in Texas.
In 1956, he graduated from Ball State University with a degree in accounting. Following graduation he took an accounting position at Maxon Corporation where he worked for 32 years, eventually becoming its CFO and Treasurer. He was an active alumnus of Ball State and an honored member of the BSU Fellowship Society. Reed was also an avid supporter of the Cardinal Varsity Club. During his retirement, he coordinated annual reunions of his Air Force 1094th squadron for many years. Reed and Marge made their home in Noblesville, Indiana.
Surviving Reed are his wife of 15 years Marge (Towell) Cheesman, his sons, Douglas Dean (Anne) of Birmingham, Michigan and Jeffrey Scott (Gretchen) of Indianapolis, stepson Michael Kevin Towell and stepdaughter, Michele Renee Howell, both of Indianapolis, six grandchildren, Thomas Cheesman, William Cheesman, Phillip Cheesman, Hannah (Cheesman) Ryan, Sam Cheesman, Daniel Cheesman, and two step-grandchildren, Ryan Howell, Chad Howell, and one brother Cloy Everett Cheesman (Wanetta) of Modoc, Indiana.
Reed was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Delores P. (Sipe) Cheesman, seven brothers, Donald Sharp Cheesman, Maurice Eugene Cheesman, Robert Max Cheesman, John Harlan Cheesman, Wallace Lee Cheesman, Keith Darrell Cheesman, Albert Dean Cheesman and two sisters Ila Mae Disinger, and Mary Irene Oler.
He was a member of Gethsemane United Methodist Church in Muncie, Indiana. A lifetime member of the B.P.O. Elks Lodge #245, where he served as a trustee and auditor while chairing many committees. He also is a lifetime member of the American Legion and was a member of the Muncie Moose Lodge #33. Since his move to Noblesville he has been an active participant in the activities of his neighborhood association.
Calling hours will be held at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 10:00 am until 12:00 p.m. with funeral services following immediately thereafter. Entombment will be held at Elm Ridge Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Little Red Door – Cancer Services of Delaware County or a .
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Aug. 7 to Aug. 15, 2019