Rex Van Campbell
1949 - 2020
Rex Van Campbell, age 71, of Winchester, passed away on September 25, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on February 4, 1949 to the late Merlin Campbell and Esther Heaston.
Rex worked as a machinist for Maul Technology for 36 years before retiring. He spent most of his free time riding his Harley, listening to his favorite music, and spending time with friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Rex is survived by his wife of 52 years, Connie (Almonrode) Campbell; daughters Lisa Martin (Ron) and Amy Slaven (Toby Harden); grandchildren Hailee Reum, Mariah Martin, Simon Martin, Jacob Martin, Chandler Slaven, Zach Slaven, and Brooklyn Slaven; and great-granddaughter Paisley Reum.
He is preceded in death by his parents listed above, and brothers Max Campbell and Jerry Campbell.
Cremation was chosen through Legacy Cremation and Funeral Service – Anderson, IN.

Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Sep. 28 to Oct. 6, 2020.
