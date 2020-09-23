1/1
Richard L. "Pappy" Harshman
1929 - 2020
Richard L. 'Pappy' Harshman, 91, of Union City, Indiana passed away Monday September 21, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Pappy was born July 19, 1929 in Union City, Indiana son of the late Omar & Helen Haley Harshman. He retired from the Army after serving 30+ Yrs, was in during the Korean Conflict and was active in the National Guard. He served as a Veteran Affairs Officer in Randolph County, and worked at the Boston Store in Union City. He served with the Randolph County Honor Guard and belonged to VFW Post #7084, American Legion Post #158, First Baptist Church Union City, Ohio and Sons of the American Revolution.
He is survived by his granddaughter, Tia (Stuart) Stevens-Indpls., Indiana; 3 great grandchildren, Lauryn Pedigo, Gabrielle Pedigo, Aaron Peetz; step granddaughter, Karla Phillips; nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded by his parents; daughter and son-in-law, Brenda (Mike) Grimes; brother, Bob Harshman; friend, Judith Harshman.
Visitation is 12 Noon - 2 PM Friday September 25, 2020 at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc., 400 W. Deerfield Road Union City, Indiana. Services are 2 PM Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Lisbon Cemetery with the Randolph County Honor Guard conducting burial rites.
Memorials can be made to the American Legion Post #158 in his memory with envelopes available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.

Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Sep. 23 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reichard Funeral Home
400 West Deerfield Road
Union City, IN 47390
(765) 964-3400
