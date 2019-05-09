Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard "Rick" Lee Laughman, 80, a resident of North Fort Myers, FL since 2012, formerly of Winchester, IN, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 in Cape Coral, FL. He was born February 3, 1939 in Greenville, OH to Roy and Marie Campbell Laughman, now deceased.



Rick was a member of Fort Myers Christian Church where he served as financial secretary and Deacon. He was a 1957 graduate of Winchester High School and worked at Overmyer Corporation in Winchester as well. Rick also worked at the Mattel Toy Company in California and worked several years as Branch Manager and Loan Officer at People's Loan and Trust Company. He was a past president of Winchester Lions Club. He volunteered with The American Red Cross and spent two weeks in Louisiana during Hurricane Katrina recovery.



He is survived by his beloved wife of over 36 years, Janet Laughman of North Fort Myers; loving son, Jason Laughman (Stephanie) of Springfield, TN; three stepsons, Robert Resler (Melissa) of Middle River, MD, Deric Resler (Tammy) of Middletown, IN, and Jason Resler (Angie) of Winchester, IN; 12 grandchildren; as well as two great grandchildren.



Rick was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Lisa Laughman; a son, Michael Laughman; as well as a brother, Jay Laughman.



No formal services are planned at this time.



Memorial Contributions in memory of Richard "Rick" Lee Laughman are suggested to The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611 or to Fort Myers Christian Church, 5916 Winkler Rd., Fort Myers, FL 33919.



Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at

Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.

