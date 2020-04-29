Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes & Cremation Center
2048 N. 1000 W.
Parker City, IN 47368
(765) 468-6616
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Perkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Lee Perkins


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Lee Perkins Obituary
Richard Lee Perkins, 62, of Parker City, IN passed away Sunday evening, April 26, 2020 at IU Health, Ball Memorial Hospital of Muncie, IN. He was born November 14, 1957 in Winchester, IN the son of Robert Ellis and Wanda Mae (Arbogast) Perkins. He had attended Selma Schools and was a graduate of Monroe Central High School.
Richard worked at McDonalds, Indiana Ticket and Novelty, and Parker Post Office. He also enjoyed selling Avon and working on the family farm. He was a member of the Farmland Conservation Club. He enjoyed spending his leisure time collecting eagles, beanie babies, suncatchers and toy tractors. He was an avid Colts football fan and enjoyed going to flea markets. He never met a stranger and enjoyed life to the fullest.
He leaves to cherish his memory a brother, Larry Perkins (fiance', Debbie Hammond); two nieces; many cousins; and many wonderful friends.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff of Jay Randolph Services for the weekly trips out of the nursing home; and a special thank you to Parker Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center and Liberty Village, for all the years of care and compassion.
Due to the Executive Order by the Governor of Indiana due to Covid-19, the family will be having private services. Burial will be in Elm Ridge Cemetery of Muncie, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the Farmland Conservation Club, 1464 N 500 W, Winchester, IN 47394. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Apr. 29 to May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -