Richard Lee Perkins, 62, of Parker City, IN passed away Sunday evening, April 26, 2020 at IU Health, Ball Memorial Hospital of Muncie, IN. He was born November 14, 1957 in Winchester, IN the son of Robert Ellis and Wanda Mae (Arbogast) Perkins. He had attended Selma Schools and was a graduate of Monroe Central High School.
Richard worked at McDonalds, Indiana Ticket and Novelty, and Parker Post Office. He also enjoyed selling Avon and working on the family farm. He was a member of the Farmland Conservation Club. He enjoyed spending his leisure time collecting eagles, beanie babies, suncatchers and toy tractors. He was an avid Colts football fan and enjoyed going to flea markets. He never met a stranger and enjoyed life to the fullest.
He leaves to cherish his memory a brother, Larry Perkins (fiance', Debbie Hammond); two nieces; many cousins; and many wonderful friends.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff of Jay Randolph Services for the weekly trips out of the nursing home; and a special thank you to Parker Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center and Liberty Village, for all the years of care and compassion.
Due to the Executive Order by the Governor of Indiana due to Covid-19, the family will be having private services. Burial will be in Elm Ridge Cemetery of Muncie, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the Farmland Conservation Club, 1464 N 500 W, Winchester, IN 47394. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Apr. 29 to May 7, 2020