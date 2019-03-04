Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Leon Reish. View Sign



Richard was a 1945 graduate of Jackson High School in Randolph County. He married Audrey Stover on May 13, 1946. Richard served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 39. Richard was an electrician at Indiana & Michigan power and co-owner with his wife Audrey of Reish Hardware in Winchester. He was an avid sports fan supporting the Cincinnati Reds and Muncie Central Bearcats.

Richard is survived by his daughters, Lynnie (Robert) Anderson of Butler, TN, and Tia (Neil) Mayfield of Winchester; granddaughter, Rikki (Zach) Girton of Fishers, IN; grandsons, Cmdr. Robert (Sibila) Anderson of Camp Lejeune, NC and Jason (Tiffany Smith) Anderson of Lagrange, IN; seven great-grandchildren, Darian Lee and Lennon Asher Girton, Austin, Kayla, Robert, Brandon, and Isabella Anderson; three step-granddaughters, Amber (Ryan) Everman, Brittany (Michael Collins) Mayfield, and Jessica Mayfield; eight step great-grandchildren; special nephew, Richard (Vivian) Peterson and numerous other nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 70 years, Audrey; two sisters, Mae Livingston and Grace Peterson; and three brothers, Charles, Claude "Duke" and Raymond Reish.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of his family. There will be no calling hours.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Journey Home, 325 S. Oak St., Winchester, IN 47394.

The family would like to thank Dr. Kenneth and Polly Watkins and the staff at Randolph Nursing Home for their loving care.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at Richard Leon Reish, 91, of Winchester, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Randolph Nursing & Rehabilitation. He was born December 27, 1927, in Randolph County, IN, to the late Frank & Emma (Byrum) Reish.Richard was a 1945 graduate of Jackson High School in Randolph County. He married Audrey Stover on May 13, 1946. Richard served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 39. Richard was an electrician at Indiana & Michigan power and co-owner with his wife Audrey of Reish Hardware in Winchester. He was an avid sports fan supporting the Cincinnati Reds and Muncie Central Bearcats.Richard is survived by his daughters, Lynnie (Robert) Anderson of Butler, TN, and Tia (Neil) Mayfield of Winchester; granddaughter, Rikki (Zach) Girton of Fishers, IN; grandsons, Cmdr. Robert (Sibila) Anderson of Camp Lejeune, NC and Jason (Tiffany Smith) Anderson of Lagrange, IN; seven great-grandchildren, Darian Lee and Lennon Asher Girton, Austin, Kayla, Robert, Brandon, and Isabella Anderson; three step-granddaughters, Amber (Ryan) Everman, Brittany (Michael Collins) Mayfield, and Jessica Mayfield; eight step great-grandchildren; special nephew, Richard (Vivian) Peterson and numerous other nieces and nephews.Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 70 years, Audrey; two sisters, Mae Livingston and Grace Peterson; and three brothers, Charles, Claude "Duke" and Raymond Reish.A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of his family. There will be no calling hours.Memorial contributions can be made to the Journey Home, 325 S. Oak St., Winchester, IN 47394.The family would like to thank Dr. Kenneth and Polly Watkins and the staff at Randolph Nursing Home for their loving care.Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com. Funeral Home Walker Funeral Home

248 E South St

Winchester , IN 47394

(765) 584-3231 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Winchester News-Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close