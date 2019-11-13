|
Ricky Duane Driskill, 59 of Modoc, was surrounded by loved ones at his home when he peacefully went to be with Jesus on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Rick was born on January 9, 1960, in Muncie, Indiana to Francis and Juanita (Moore) Driskill.
Rick entered the United States Army National Guard in July 1977 then graduated technical AIT as a Vehicle Mechanic, and as a Sharpshooter on the M16. Rick was also a welder at JM Hutton in Richmond, and a career Mr Fixit for anything that needed to be repaired.
In June of 1996, Rick was Honorably Discharged from the United States Army National Guard and forced to take an early retirement from JM Hutton when he was tragically paralyzed in an automobile accident.
Although his life would be changed forever, Rick, sometimes referred to as Tricky Ricky, never lost his sense of humor, his ability to creatively pull extravagant pranks on any unsuspecting individual around him, cooking extremely large meals (even if there were only 2-3 people eating), watching movies, and building guns from scratch. The ultimate joys in Rick's life were the family times together and helping anyone he came across that was hungry or in need.
Rick is survived by his sons, Ricky (Pam) Driskill of Muncie, and Tyler Driskill of Modoc; daughters, Brooke Howard of Winchester, and Brittany Driskill of Modoc; siblings, Charlotte Morrison of Muncie, Don (Judy) Driskill of New Castle , Mike (Susan) Driskill of New Castle, Randy Driskill of New Castle; 7 grandchildren, Alexis Williams, Tobias Arredondo, Trinity and Maciah Driskill, Seth and Brielle Howard, and July Ison; several nieces, nephews, and Jeff Williamson and many other cousins; his faithful canine companion, Nala; and close friends, Duane Spurlock, Vylinda Driskill, Clinton Hummel, and countless others.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Therrun Chase Driskill; siblings, Dale Driskill, and Jane Wright.
Friends and family visitation will be Friday, November 15, 2019, from 5-7pm, at Walker Funeral Home, 248 E South St, Winchester, IN 47394. Service will immediately follow visitation and be officiated by Reverend Russ Fraley of Chapelwood Baptist Church.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 21, 2019