Rita Ann Taylor
1945 - 2020
Rita Ann Taylor, 75 of Winchester, IN died on Nov 25, 2020.
Rita was born in Muncie, IN February 24. 1945 to Betty and Donald Williams. She graduated from Winchester High School in 1963. A year later she married Larry Eugene Taylor of Winchester who was enlisted in the US Navy (divorced 1987).
While married to Larry they were stationed all over the US and in Japan. They retired on Beeville, TX, where later Rita moved to Corpus Christie, TX. Rita eventually found herself back home in Winchester where she became a customer service representative at Walmart.
Rita enjoyed travel, taking a day to go sit at the beach and going shopping with her sisters.
Rita is predeceased by her parents Betty and Donald Williams and her ex-husband Larry Taylor. She is survived by her daughter Ralynn Taylor, her sisters Sue Weist, Judy Bowlin, Kim Hogan and brother Jerry Williams.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Texas.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.

Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 8, 2020.
