Rita Kay (Arthur) Mong, 75, of Union City, IN passed away peacefully Thursday December 5, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, IN. She was born February 21, 1944 in Union City, IN daughter of the late Paul and Neva Bragg Arthur.
She was a graduate of UCCHS class of 1962, then attended Indiana University in Bloomington before returning home to start a job at Sheller-Globe in Union City which led to a 23 year career there until it was moved out of town. From there she began as a part time clerk for Ohio Valley Gas in Union City and then on to a full time position at their district office in Winchester, where she retired from in 2009. She enjoyed camping and boating with her husband Steve and kids, time around the campfire, watching IU basketball, Colts football, Nascar, and enjoyed hosting holidays where she could cook for friends and family.
Survivors include her daughters, Stacey (Dennis Himes) Estep of Elkhart, IN, Ronda (David) Mackey of Union City, IN; grandchildren, Allison (Corey) Merritt of Pleasant Hill, OH, Ryan (Shay) Mackey currently serving the US Navy in Yokosuka, Japan, Shelbie Jessup of Greenfield, IN, Shannon (Heather) Mackey of Lynn, IN; 9 great grandchildren; 2 nieces, Deb (Mike) Mangas, and Deanna Mishler both of Warsaw, IN.
Preceded by her parents; husband of 55 years, Steve V. Mong; 3 sisters, Judith Campbell, Mabel Baker and Martha Baker; and a brother, Raymond Arthur.
Per her request private services and burial will be held later at the convenience of the family in the Union City Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to P.A.W.S. or Riley's Hospital for Children. Online condolences can be expressed at www.reichardfh.com
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Dec. 9 to Dec. 17, 2019