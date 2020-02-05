|
|
Robert Alden Webster, Sr. (Bob) was born in Springfield Gardens, NY on July 13, 1949 to Audrey and Stuart Webster. He was a graduate of Stephentown Center High School in New York. Following high school he was drafted into the Army and spent time in Alaska and served in the Vietnam war. After the war he married his first wife, Nancy Fuchs, and together the produced his only son, Robert Alden, Jr.
During his life, Bob wore many hats. He worked for International Harvester. Upon leaving there he operated many businesses of his own. He sold farm machinery at Bo-Nan Equipment. He then became a locksmith with a construction company responsible for Medieval Times in Orlando and portions of Orlando International Airport and EPCOT Center at Walt Disney Resort. Following that, he moved to Pennsylvania and started the Merry "B" Farm. His next venture was Hometown Hobbies. Next was a business where he made custom T-shirts for car enthusiasts. It was during this time that he met his second wife, Mary Janice Conley, in 1996. Together they started B.J. Concessions and sold funnel cakes and elephant ears at fairs and festivals.
One of his passions, and probable what he was most known for by family, was his love of cooking. We called him the non-official Gourmet Cook. He was also civic minded. He served as a volunteer fireman and a former member of Jaycees.
Robert passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; his son, Robert, Jr. (Karen); his grandson, Robert, III; and step-children, Wayne (Julia), Angela (Sherman) and Brenda (Tom); 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation and services were held on Tuesday, February 4.
A former racer himself, and long time motorsports fan, his wishes are to be cremated and take his "final ride" at Eldora Speedway.
The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to USAC Benevolent Foundation at USACBF.org.
Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 13, 2020