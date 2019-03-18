Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert D. "Bob" Stewart. View Sign

Robert "Bob" D. Stewart, 94, of Winchester, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Randolph Nursing and Rehab in Winchester. He was born January 13, 1925 in Randolph county, a son of the late Claud N. and Velma (Powell) Stewart.



Bob had owned and operated Stewart Enterprises, Inc from October 1971 until December 1987, a business Bob and Anna Mae loved along with all the customers and friends they had met. He had previously been employed in the farming and fertilizer industry for several years. Bob had milked and shown Brown Swiss cattle mainly at the State Fair and 4-H, an activity he enjoyed and shared with his father. He also enjoyed traveling in his motor home during a five-year span and especially enjoyed the Mission, TX area. Bob had a passion for basket weaving and loved to teach others this craft. He was a member of the First Church of Christ in Lynn, IN and Hazeldale Christian Church in Carmel.



He is survived by his children, Barry (Anita) Stewart of Farmland, Aileen (Val) Hugg of Farmland, Sid (fiancé: Kate M. Redding) Stewart of Winchester, Beverly (Dudley) Guffey of New Castle;grandchildren, Tracy (Michael) Stark, Jaime (Chad) Rector, Troy Hugg, Melissa (Jeremy) Bruner, Courtney (David) Burger, Chris (Dana)Guffey, Bryan (companion: Holly Hudson) Guffey and Jennifer (Kenny) Sieber; 14 great-grandchildren; step-children, Mark (Shirley) Cline of Bloomington, Juanita Cline of West Chester, OH; 4 step grandchildren and 6 step great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Anna Mae Stewart (Sept. 24, 2001); second wife, Helen Cline Stewart (March 11, 2018) brother, Kenneth Stewart; sister, Pauline Teegarden.



Services will be at 3:00pm Wednesday March 20, 2019 at New Lisbon Church in Union City with Ray Ellis officiating. Burial will follow in Lisbon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-3 pm at the church prior to the service. You may express condolences or share a memory of Bob at Robert "Bob" D. Stewart, 94, of Winchester, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Randolph Nursing and Rehab in Winchester. He was born January 13, 1925 in Randolph county, a son of the late Claud N. and Velma (Powell) Stewart.Bob had owned and operated Stewart Enterprises, Inc from October 1971 until December 1987, a business Bob and Anna Mae loved along with all the customers and friends they had met. He had previously been employed in the farming and fertilizer industry for several years. Bob had milked and shown Brown Swiss cattle mainly at the State Fair and 4-H, an activity he enjoyed and shared with his father. He also enjoyed traveling in his motor home during a five-year span and especially enjoyed the Mission, TX area. Bob had a passion for basket weaving and loved to teach others this craft. He was a member of the First Church of Christ in Lynn, IN and Hazeldale Christian Church in Carmel.He is survived by his children, Barry (Anita) Stewart of Farmland, Aileen (Val) Hugg of Farmland, Sid (fiancé: Kate M. Redding) Stewart of Winchester, Beverly (Dudley) Guffey of New Castle;grandchildren, Tracy (Michael) Stark, Jaime (Chad) Rector, Troy Hugg, Melissa (Jeremy) Bruner, Courtney (David) Burger, Chris (Dana)Guffey, Bryan (companion: Holly Hudson) Guffey and Jennifer (Kenny) Sieber; 14 great-grandchildren; step-children, Mark (Shirley) Cline of Bloomington, Juanita Cline of West Chester, OH; 4 step grandchildren and 6 step great-grandchildren.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Anna Mae Stewart (Sept. 24, 2001); second wife, Helen Cline Stewart (March 11, 2018) brother, Kenneth Stewart; sister, Pauline Teegarden.Services will be at 3:00pm Wednesday March 20, 2019 at New Lisbon Church in Union City with Ray Ellis officiating. Burial will follow in Lisbon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-3 pm at the church prior to the service. You may express condolences or share a memory of Bob at www.hinsey-brown.com. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Randolph Nursing and Rehab for all the exemplary care given to Bob. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle. Funeral Home Hinsey Brown Funeral Home

3406 S Memorial Dr

New Castle , IN 47362

(765) 529-7100 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Mar. 18 to Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Winchester News-Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close