Robert Edward Miller
1930 - 2020
Robert Edward Miller, 89, passed away Tuesday September 8th, 2020 at Reid Health. He was born November 8th, 1930 in Union City, IN, son of the late Frank and Thelma Mae (Dagget) Miller.
Robert served in the National Guard and was the Owner of Frank Miller Lumber Quartersawn Hardwoods where he enjoyed spending his time. He also was a member of the Harrisville Congregational Christian Church.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 57 years, Delores (Boyd) Miller; 2 children, Robert A. (Selina) Miller and Marke (Tammy) Miller both of Union City, IN; grandchildren Michael Tennery, Sarah (Michael) Lloyd, Kali Miller and Zachary Miller; a sister Martha Miller Mathias; and a niece Susan (Ghyslain) Maurais.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to the Donor's Choice in his memory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.

Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Sep. 9 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reichard Funeral Home
400 West Deerfield Road
Union City, IN 47390
(765) 964-3400
