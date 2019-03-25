Obituary



Robert was a 1943 graduate of Saratoga High School. He is a veteran of the US Navy during WWII. He worked at DX Service Station for 10 years, and Ohio Valley Gas for 23 ½ years. He was a member of the Winchester Friends Church and Farmland Conservation Club. Robert sang gospel music all of his life. He enjoyed boating, fishing, and traveling, especially to Navy reunions. Most of all, he enjoyed going to see the activities of his grandkids and great grandkids.

Robert is survived by his wife Lois Jean (Miller) Hogg; his sons, Wayne (Connie) Hogg and Warren (Mindy) Hogg; grandchildren, Michelle (Matt) Lake, Rob (Shanna) Hogg, Tracy (Chad) Bowers, and Trevor (Heather) Hogg; great grandchildren, Steve (Kylie) Hogg, Spencer Hogg, Seth Hogg, Styler Hogg, Cameron Bowers, Elijah Bowers, Savannah Hogg, Jacob Hogg, Emma Ruth Lake, and Alex Lake; and great great granddaughter, Leilah Jo Hogg; brothers, John Hogg and Eddie Hogg; and sisters, Rose Wolford and Mary Lou Maddox.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Ruth Helen (Warren) Hogg; and a sister, Lydia Tingley.

A service to celebrate Robert's life will be at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, March 25, 2019, at the Winchester Friends Church, with Pastor Ron Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow at Weimer Cemetery.

Friends and family may call from 2-6 p.m., on Sunday, at the church.

Memorials can be made to the Winchester Friends Church, 124 E. Washington St., Winchester, IN 47394, , 11550 North Meridian Suite 115, Carmel, IN 46032, , 6500 Technology Center Dr #100 46278,Zionsville, IN 46077.

