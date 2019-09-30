|
|
Army Chief Warrant Officer 04 Robert (Bob) Hall, age 70 of Vero Beach, Florida passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 peacefully with his children by his side. Bob, a man who took the world by air, land and sea was a man who always put duty, honor, country first.
A native of Winchester, Indiana, Bob began his journey by sea when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in August 1967, where he was immediately sent to fight in the Vietnam War. After completing his Naval obligation, He continued his journey by land where he joined the U.S. Army where he served as a proud member of the 2nd Rangers, 75th Infantry Battalion. But Air was Bob's true passion as he earned his wings and became a US Army Aviator, flying the OH-58 Kiowa Warrior on several international deployments. He later went on to become a flight instructor at the Headquarters of Army Aviation in Fort Rucker, Alabama. He served as a proud Army Airborne Ranger training soldiers to become Army Aviators until he retired on December 23, 1994.
Bob retired to Vero Beach, FL where he enjoyed fishing, being on the water and taking long drives in his beloved long beach red corvette.
Bob leaves behind to cherish his memory, his daughter Carrie (Hall) Foley and husband Pete; son Rob Hall, son Curt Hall and wife Molly and his grandchildren Kelsey, Nick, Ryann, Ethan and Abby and his sister Vickie Shuler.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Robert E. and Helen Hall and his brother Michael Hall.
A celebration of Life for Bob will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00am at the Fountain Park Cemetery, 700 S. Main St., Winchester, IN where he will be given Full Military Honors.
We invite all who would like to show their respect for this man who dedicated his entire life to serving his country.
In Lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to: EVERY DREAM HAS A PRICE INC, 2179 10th Ave., Vero Beach, FL 32960; http://www.everydreamhasaprice.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Sept. 30 to Oct. 8, 2019