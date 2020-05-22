Robert Lawrence Ridenour age 87 of Greenville, Ohio passed away at 12:05 AM Friday April 3, 2020 at the Rest Haven Nursing Home of Greenville. Bob was born March 25, 1933 in Greenville, Ohio and the son of the late Lawrence Robert and Gertrude Louise (Scherer) Ridenour.
He was a former employee of Sheller-Globe of Union City, followed as a part owner of Pioneer Manufacturing located on Markwith Ave. in Greenville then was the owner/operator of 6th Street Welding Company also located in Greenville.
Bob was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was involved in "Operation Glory".
He was a member of the Am Vets, Greenville Moose Lodge, Greenville American Legion, Lifetime member of the Greenville V.F.W. and the Eagles Lodge, an avid auto racing enthusiast particularly NASCAR racing and attended many of the races at Eldora. He also enjoyed guns particularly Muzzle Loaders.
Bob is survived by his son R. Eric Ridenour of Versailles, his significant other Connie Ridenour of Greenville, Sister Barbara Landess (Robert) Gentry of Union City, Indiana; step children Dale Edwards of Greenville, Dave (Stephanie) Edwards of Conyers, GA., Dan Edwards and Amy Wendeln of New Bremen and Denise (Ralph Jr.) Hurd of Greenville; 9 step grandchildren; 8 step great grandchildren; nephews Michael (Lisa) Landess of Union City, Ohio and Greg (Kephanie) Landess of Charlotte, NC.; his dog Chloe and best friend Jerry Huffine of Greenville.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday May 28, 2020 in the old section of the Greenville Cemetery with Pastor Todd Reish officiating. Full Military Honors will be conducted at the cemetery by the Greenville Veteran's Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Thursday May 28, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 1:45 PM in the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville, Ohio.
Bob's family would like to Thank the staff of Rest Haven Nursing Home for all their wonderful care.
It is the wishes of the family that Memorial Contributions be given to the State of the Heart Hospice of Darke County 1350 North Broadway Greenville, Ohio, 45331.
Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com.
Published in Winchester News-Gazette from May 22 to Jun. 2, 2020.