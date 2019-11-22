|
Roberta Jo (McDavid) Schuck, 59, of Liberty, IN, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 surrounded by family in her home after a 5 year battle with cancer. She was born on June 13, 1960 in Elwood, Indiana, and is one of four children to Billy C. McDavid and Nancy K. (Havens) McDavid.
On April 4, 2004, she married Richard Allen Schuck in Brownsville, IN at Brownsville United Methodist Church. Roberta took great pride in her membership to Brownsville United Methodist church since their marriage.
Roberta grew up in Lynn, Indiana where she graduated from Randolph Southern High School with the class of 1978.
Roberta was a CNA for Reid Health in Richmond and various home health providers for several years. Most recently, she had worked with Richmond Radiologist for the past 5 years. In her leisure time, she enjoyed painting, crocheting and sewing. She also liked to be outside working in her garden and planting flowers. Most importantly, she loved to spend time with her family and grandchildren.
Along with her husband, Richard, of 15 years, she is survived by her mother, Nancy; three daughters, Samantha (Billy) Snowden, of Economy, Mira (Chris) Gibbs, of Connersville and Rita (Kaleb) Lewis, of Greensfork; a son, Jared Conyers, of Liberty; three brothers, Ron (Linda) McDavid of Crossville, TN, Billy (Chu) McDavid of Economy, and Ralph (Lori) McDavid of Tulsa, OK; a half-sister, Patricia Turner of Goodlettsville, TN; six grandchildren, Jedakiah, McKenzy, Johnathon, Addison, Bentley and Jax; as well as several nieces, nephews, and many special friends.
Roberta was preceded in death by her father, Billy McDavid.
Visitation for Roberta will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Urban Winkler Funeral Home, Liberty, 310 N. Main St. Liberty, IN 47353. A memorial service will be held the following day, November 24, 2019, 2:00 pm, at the funeral home with Pastor Shelley Dodson of Brownsville United Methodist church officiating. A graveside service will immediately follow at Richland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, 2019