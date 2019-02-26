Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rodger L. "Kraut" Neargarder. View Sign



UNION CITY, OH - Rodger L. "Kraut" Neargarder, 66, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at his residence. He was born June 13, 1952 the son of Irvin Neargarder and the late Mary Ann Brubaker."Kraut," as he was known to his friends, was a self-employed contractor and overall handyman throughout the area his whole life. He loved to share his knowledge and skill with others.Survivors include children, Christa Lynn (husband Jay) Gahret of Union City, OH, Angela Dee Neargarder of Harper Woods, MI, Ryan Duane Neargarder of Sebring, FL; grandchildren, Taylor Danyelle Sullenbarger, Zachary Ryan Sullenbarger, Zackery Gahret; great-grandsons, Baylee Leander Brock, Rodger Andrew Dyllynn Bolin; siblings, Kent D. Neargarder of Union City, IN, Jody D. (husband David) Tyree of Vincennes, IN; father, Irvin Neargarder of Union City, OH; mother of his children, Rebecca McNutt; special lifelong friend, Debra Neargarder; and 2 furbabies Ammo and Henry Cat.He was preceded by his mother Mary Ann Brubaker Neargarder; brother, Dwight Neargarder.Per his request, a Celebration of Life will be held from 4-6 PM Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the American Legion Hall, 318 W. Pearl St., Union City, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to P.A.W.S. with envelopes available at the American Legion.

