Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reichard Funeral Home
400 West Deerfield Road
Union City, IN 47390
(765) 964-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodolfo Garza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodolfo G. "Rudy" Garza


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodolfo G. "Rudy" Garza Obituary
Rodolfo "Rudy" G. Garza, 83, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving family members. Born September 15, 1935 to Rev. Simon and Francisca (Gonzalez) Garza of Rio Grande City, TX, he was a retired countryman, and loyal Dallas Cowboys fan.
Rudy was a member of the Community Fellowship church, and will be remembered for his faith in Jesus Christ, and his love of spending time with family.
Surviving are his loving wife of 61 years, Raquel Garza of Union City, OH; seven children, Rodolfo (Linda) Garza Jr., Victor (Kelly) Garza, Edward Garza, Hilda Garza, Marty (Chris) Garza, Maria Turner-Garza, Melinda (Nicholas) Goubeaux, and close family member Tim Miller; 17 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday Aug. 29, 2019 at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc., 400 W. Deerfield Rd., Union City, IN. Funeral Services are 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 also at the funeral home.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Community Fellowship Church with envelopes available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Aug. 26 to Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodolfo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now