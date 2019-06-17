Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Wayne Jenkins. View Sign Service Information Walker Funeral Home 248 E South St Winchester , IN 47394 (765)-584-3231 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Walker Funeral Home 248 E South St Winchester , IN 47394 View Map Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Walker Funeral Home 248 E South St Winchester , IN 47394 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Walker Funeral Home 248 E South St Winchester , IN 47394 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald Wayne Jenkins, 72, of Winchester, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at his home with his wife by his side. He was born March 8, 1947, in Winchester, to Clarence and Nora (Henissa) Jenkins.

Ronald was a furnace operator for 48 years at OMCO where he served as union president for 6 years and a union representative over 20 years. He was baptized June 11, 2018 by Rev. John Govin. He was a member of the Farmland Conservation Club. Ronald enjoyed horseback riding, hunting, and fishing, but most important was his love for his family. He was also an avid Cincinnati Reds fan.

Ronald is survived by his wife of 54 years Linda (Cook) Jenkins of Winchester; children, Robbie (Tanya) Jenkins, Angela (Doug) Fritz, and Asha (Doug) Harper; his grandchildren, Katie (Gary) Nelson, Miranda Jenkins, Tyler (Claireese) Dunham, Madison Jenkins, Kyle Armstrong, Lindsey Jenkins, Lexi Jenkins, and Bryn Harper; 6 great-grandchildren, Mason, Ava, and Holden Nelson, Jemma Slavin, Maverick Dunham, and Madden Molan; three brothers, Jim (Betty) Jenkins, Harold (Nancy) Jenkins, and Larry (Bert) Jenkins; a sister, Josephine Puccini; three sisters-in-law, Cathy Cook, Colene (Phil) Wallace, and Hazel Summer; and a brother-in-law, Rod (Darla) Cook.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Delores Baldwin; and four brothers, Bob Jenkins, Max Jenkins, Bill Jenkins, and Randy Jenkins.

A service to celebrate Ronald's life will be at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the Walker Funeral Home, with Rev Tom Hulsman. Burial will follow at the Weimer Cemetery north of Saratoga, IN.

Friends and family may call from 5-8 p.m., on Tuesday, June 18, and an hour before the service on Wednesday, all at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank State of the Heart Hospice.

