|
|
Rosadeane Kelley, 84 of Winchester, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at St. Vincent Randolph Hospital in Winchester. She was born in Winchester, on August 11, 1935 to Joe and Ruby (Ralston) White, Sr.
Rosadeane was a graduate of Winchester High School. She worked at St. Vincent Randolph Hospital where she worked in patient access and information. She was also the office manager at Vals. Rosadeane enjoyed reading, attending her grandkids activities and spending time with her family.
Rosadeane is survived by her son, David (Debbie) Anderson of Seymour, TN; daughter, Karen (Brett) Ward of Winchester; daughter-in-law, Nancy Anderson of Union City, IN; son-in-law, Leon Leach of Farmland; six grandchildren, Justin (Jenny) Anderson, Michael (Sherri) Anderson, Robin (Joel) Jacquette; Cierra (David) Fisher, Brock (Michelle) Ward, and Todd (Sheila) Leach; step grandchildren Trey Kelley and Erica Kelley; stepdaughter, Tracy Kelley of Muncie; stepson Brian Kelley of Indianapolis; sisters, Marjorie Cochran and Barbara (Jack) Gillum; brother, Michael (Silvia) White; sister-in-law, Ruth Anne White; brother-in-law, Joe Greene; three great granddaughters, three great grandsons, and several nieces and nephews.
Rosadeane was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Kelley; daughter, Kathy Leach; son, Greg Anderson; grandson, Jason Antrim; sister, Evelyn Greene; brother Joe White, Jr.; and sister Pat Odle.
A service to celebrate Rosadeane's life will be at 2:00 p.m., on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the Walker Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Fountain Park Cemetery.
Friends and family may call from 12-2 p.m., on Wednesday, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Cancer Services of Randolph County, 133 N. Meridian St., Winchester, IN 47394 with envelopes available at the funeral home.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Sept. 11 to Sept. 19, 2019