Rosalyn Rene "Rose" (Schafer) Amsbury, born on May 30, 1951 to Donald E. "Elvin" Schafer and Rowena M. Hawley, passed away August 8, 2020.

At the young age of 12, Rosalyn gave her heart to God, obeying the Acts 2:38 message. From that time until her homegoing, she never waivered from the truth.

Rosalyn grew up in Winchester, IN and attended Winchester High School. She was a 1969 graduate of Winchester High School.

On May 28, 1969, Rosalyn married Wendell H. Amsbury of Tipton, IN. To this union was born three sons: Aaron of Deer Park, TX, Matthew of Kokomo, IN, and Danan of Sheridan, IN.

Rosalyn had a variety of interests. She enjoyed playing music, as she was an accomplished musician on the organ and piano. Later on in life, she learned to play the harp. For many years, Rosalyn played the organ or the piano in the churches she attended and sang in the choir.

Rosalyn also loved to cook, beautiful flowers, decorating her home, reading, and helping others in need. Many people sat at her table to partake of a delicious fried chicken dinner, which she was more than happy to make for her guests.

Rosalyn is preceded in death by her father, Donald E. "Elvin" Schafer.

She is survived by her mother, Rowena M. Hawley-Winchester, IN, one sister, Vivian Reeves-Brookston, IN, a half brother, Nathan Hawley-Winchester, IN, her husband, Wendell H. Amsbury-Tipton, IN, three sons: Aaron-Deer Park, TX, Matthew "Matt" (Toni)- Kokomo, IN, Danan (Alicia)-Sheridan, IN, two granddaughters: Breanna and Brooke, and two grandsons: Isaiah and Noah.

The family wishes to express a heartfelt gratitude to the employees and staff of Miller's Merry Manor of Tipton, IN , Dr. Harper, Tipton, IN. Dr. Siddiqui, Dr. Trogonis, and the great staff of Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis, Indiana for their care of Rosalyn.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home located at 314 N. Main Street Tipton, IN. Services will be held Thursday August 13, 2020. Viewing will be Noon-2:00pm with service starting at 2:00pm, Rev. Nathaniel Ushan officiating. Committal will take place at Fairview Cemetery.

