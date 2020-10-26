1/
Rose Noel (Hahn) Budreau
1948 - 2020
Rose Noel (Hahn) Budreau, 71, departed her earthly home in Winchester, Indiana on October 22, 2020 to return to her home in Heaven after a prolonged illness. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Fred Budreau. She will be dearly missed by her husband, children, grandchildren and siblings. Rose was born December 21, 1948 in Richmond, Indiana to Robert and Ann (Murrin) Hahn. She married Fred on May 21, 1977 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Winchester. Her hobbies included doll collecting, art and caring for her pets, including her parakeets and finches. Due to her love of wildlife, Rose created a nurturing and safe environment for the birds who visited her yard. She touched so many lives through her humble acts of kindness and generosity, a loss that will be immeasurable. She was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings.
Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Hueston Woods State Park Nature Center at 6301 Park Office Road, College Corner, Ohio 45003.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.

Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Oct. 26 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
