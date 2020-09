Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Rowena's life story with friends and family

Share Rowena's life story with friends and family

A memorial celebration service is planned for Rowena (Frazier) Kelley for Sunday, October 4, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at the White River Friends Meeting in Winchester. All are welcome. Masks and social distancing are required.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store