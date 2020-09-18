Rowena Peggy (Frazier) Kelley, 91, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Reid Hospital from a long battle with cancer. She was born July 23, 1929, in Winchester, to Herb and Esther (Moorman) Frazier.
Rowena graduated from Lynn High School and was a member of Rural Quaker Meeting. She worked serval years to be able to attend a Christian Nursing School in Michigan where she graduated four years later as a Registered Nurse. She worked at the Winchester Hospital for several years and later at Reid Hospital after working as a nurse in Michigan, Oklahoma, and North Carolina. Rowena did mission work in Africa for several years, where she met her husband, Pastor George Kelley, Sr., who passed away 20 years later. Rowena moved to Winchester nearly five years ago, renewing friendships and seeing relatives. Rowena was a devout Christian, devoted to helping others, intelligent, kind, and witty; to know her was to love her. She had a long history of cancer, and suffered more in the last few years. Her Favorite Psalm was the 23rd Psalm and her favorite hymn was "To God Be the Glory". She often said that she was ready "to go home" to see her mama and the rest of her family and friends. Rowena's smile, laughter, and loving ways will be greatly missed.
She is survived by a niece, Anita Thorne; a first cousin, Joy Rolle; a nephew Roy Harris; a stepson, George Kelley, Jr.; and several other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Pastor George Kelley, Sr.; and siblings, Frances Frazier, Gene Frazier, and Marjorie (Frazier) Snyder.
A service to celebrate Rowena's life will be announced at a later date.
