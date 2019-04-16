Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Helen Rubush. View Sign

Ruth Helen Rubush, 88, of Modoc, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Parker Health Care.



She was born near Nada, KY on March 23, 1931 to George Washington and Polly Ann (Ashley) Mullens and lived most of her life in the Modoc area.



Ruth was a member of Antioch Christian Church, Losantville. She was a graduate of Modoc High School, a former member of Modoc Fire Department Auxiliary and worked as secretary to the chaplain of Randolph County Hospital. She enjoyed crafts, flowers and spending time with family.



Survivors include three children, Belinda Hagy (Mike) of Hagerstown, Deborah Reed (Dan) of Farmland and Tammy Hill of Marion, IL; grandchildren Jarrett Hagy, Brandon Hagy, Jeff Hagy, Lisa Vorhees (Bud), Amanda Hill, Jennifer Hill, Katie Henderson (Caleb) and Stephen Hill; great-grandchildren Mahaley Hagy, Nolan Hagy, Alayna Hagy, Drake Hall, Jaylee Hall, Kelsey Rodriquez (Mike), Kenzie Murray, Daniel Vorhees (Charly), Jonathan Murphy, Abigail Hill, Isabella Murphy, Harlie Hill, Julia Henderson, Evan Henderson and Blake Johnson; great-great-grandchildren Paige Hurst and Mark Murray; a special friend, Gene Shore.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Rubush, in 2001 and 12 siblings.



Visitation will be 10 AM to 11 AM on Monday, April 22, at Antioch Christian Church. Services will follow at 11 AM. Pastor David Craw will officiate. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to .



Culberson Funeral Home is handling arrangements.



