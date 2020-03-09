Home

Sandy (Hinkle) Shafer

Sandy (Hinkle) Shafer Obituary
Sandy Shafer (Hinkle), 72, Union City, Indiana, went to be with the Lord on February 16, 2020. Sandy was surrounded in the end by friends and family who loved her dearly and truly enjoyed her sassy nature. She passed away at the Rest Haven with her best friend, Kathie Kane at her side.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Lorraine Hinkle, and her beloved brother Michael (Mick) Hinkle.
She is survived by her children, Jody (Monika) Shafer, Tina (Curt) Brooks, and Jackie (William) Childers; her brother Jerry (Mary Ann) Hinkle; sister-in-law Marlene Hinkle; nieces, Erica Hinkle, Jennifer Kosatka and Charlotte Kennedy; nephew, Willie Hinkle; grandchildren, Jordyn, Mia, Kayla, Erika and Kyle Shafer, Cassie Hambleton, Katy Bolen, Rachel and Brianna Childers, and Joey and Alex Brooks; along with great grandchildren Conner and Callen Hambleton.
There will be a graveside service at Snell Cemetery on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 11:30, with Pastor Geoff Grow officiating, all family and friends are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Shriners Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Dr, Tampa, FL 33607. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 17, 2020
