Reichard Funeral Home
400 West Deerfield Road
Union City, IN 47390
(765) 964-3400
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Reichard Funeral Home
400 W. Deerfield Rd.
Union City, IN
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Reichard Funeral Home
400 W. Deerfield Rd.
Union City, IN
Sandy Snyder


1945 - 2019
Sandy Snyder Obituary
Sandy Snyder, 74, of Union City passed away peacefully Sunday, December 22, 2019 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. She was born on May 1, 1945 in Randolph County to the late Lloyd Arnold and Judy Horn.

Sandy enjoyed traveling, crafting, playing cards and spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed movies, going out to dinner, spending time with her grandkids and her beloved husband, she really loved her friends.

Survivors include her husband, Trace Snyder; her children, Karla and Matt Phillips, Dana Wright, Rhonda and Mike Nordel, Troy and Sandy Snyder and Krista and Brian Jilek; her grandchildren, David and Sabrina Phillips, Jessica and Tawney Haskins, Sydney, Ambrey and Halley Gerlikovski, Alexa, Emily and Nick Snyder.

Preceded by her parents; her son, Kevin Wright; a brother, Danny Arnold; first husband, David Wright.

Visitation is 12:00 Noon - 2:00 PM Friday December 27, 2019 at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc., 400 W. Deerfield Rd., Union City, IN. Services will follow at 2:00 PM also at the funeral home. Burial will be held later at the convenience of the family in the Lisbon Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 7, 2020
