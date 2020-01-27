|
Santiago Nunez Sr., 87, passed away Sunday January 19, 2020 at Pine Knoll in Winchester, IN.?
He was born Sunday May 8, 1932 in Waco, TX to Eleuterio & Matiana Nunez. He provided for his family by starting several small business' in the Winchester-Saratoga area including a grocery store and vegetable stand; he also worked at UCO Tool and Die, served as a volunteer Fireman for the city of Saratoga, owned Nunez Tacos with his late wife, and retired from Maul Brothers.?Santiago attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Winchester. One of his favorite past times was dancing with his wife, Viola.?
Survivors include his sons, Santiago "Jim" Jr. and Vickie Nunez of Winchester, Joel (Sheila) Nunez of Williamsburg, Oscar and Sue Ann Nunez of Gaston; daughter, Velia (Gene) Mayfield of Greenwood; brothers, Gerardo Nunez, Francisco Nunez, Juan Nunez; sisters, Josefina Medina, Luisa Trevino, Viola Cantu; 11 grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild.?
He was preceded by his parents; wife, Viola Nunez; a son, Armando Nunez; a grandson, Blake Mayfield; brothers, Elueterio 'Teo' Nunez, Ascension Nunez and Pablo Nunez.?
Mass will be held at 10:30 AM Friday January 31, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in the Union City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Cancer Services for Randolph County.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Jan. 27 to Feb. 4, 2020