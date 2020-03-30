|
|
Sara Evelyn Prewitt, 76, went to be with her heavenly Father Friday March 27, 2020 at Reid Health in Richmond. She was born July 10, 1943 in Augusta, Georgia, daughter of the late Robert and Sarah Sykes Swisher.?Sara was a people person who never met a stranger, she loved meeting people from all walks of life. She was a caring person who loved her family more than anything. She enjoyed crafts, writing poems of which she had several of published. Her greatest passion was crocheting. Over the years she had made several hundred scarfs, giving them to family and friends. Sara always said her scarfs were "A hug from Sara," as she wanted to make a difference in peoples life.?Left to miss her and cherish her memory are 2 sons, Daniel K.(Lani) Prewitt of Georgia, Robert L. (Jennifer Dorraugh) Prewitt of Union City, IN; 1 daughter, Amy E. Green (Bruce Sturgeon) of Union City, OH; Grandchildren, Sara (Anthony) Mangas, Matthew Prewitt, Elizabeth Prewitt, May Prewitt and Abby Green, Douglas Spurling, Vincent (Fallon) Veloz, Amanda Veloz; great grandchildren, Titan and Kain Mangas, Ara Bella Mae Veloz, Omar Bahena and Jake Spurling; 2 sisters, Marianne Brown of Centerville, OH, Billie Jean (Paul) Griner of Waycross, GA; several nieces and nephews also.?She was preceded by her parents; husband of 53 years Lyle Donald Prewitt; and a grandson, Roy Spurling.?Graveside services are 12:00 Noon Wednesday April 1, 2020 at the Union City Cemetery. Danny Prewitt will conduct services. Burial will follow in the Union City Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Reid Hospice with envelopes available at the funeral home.?Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Mar. 30 to Apr. 7, 2020