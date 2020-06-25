Sasha A. (Fidler) Baker, age 73, of Winchester, IN, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Sasha was born and raised in Winchester, and was an active person all her life. She was known as the "tumbling cheerleader" of Driver High School, and she majored in Physical Education at Ball State University. She competed in collegiate gymnastics on BSU's first women's gymnastics team. Following graduation from BSU, she taught PE in Frankfort, IN, and began a girls' gymnastics program there. In 1970, she married Doug Baker of Winchester, and moved with him to California where she continued her teaching. The couple moved to Florida in 1972, where she coached gymnastics at private gyms. A lifelong athlete, she began her running career on the beaches of Florida, competing and placing among top finishers in numerous races.
In 1986, the family moved to Hong Kong, where she taught PE, swimming and ropes courses. She enjoyed adventure travel, and hiked numerous times in the Himalayas traveling to Nepal and Sikkim, trekked among hill tribes of Northern Thailand, built Habitat houses in the Philippines, rode camels in Rajasthan, and explored rice paddies and caves of Sulawesi. In Borneo, she spent time with the Dyak (headhunters) in Sarawak, and climbed Mt. Kinabalu, the highest mountain of SE Asia, in Sabah. A life long horse lover, she led student horseback trekking trips in the Snowy Mountains of SE Australia. She and her family backpacked in Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia and explored the nature trails of Hong Kong. Sasha was a source of strength and resiliency for her family and enjoyed gathering friends and family together with her delicious cooking and stories of their latest travels.
Upon retirement after 27 years in Hong Kong, she and her husband resettled in the house where she was born and raised outside of Winchester.
She leaves to cherish her memory a loving husband of 49 years, Doug Baker; her son, Seth Baker of The Dalles, OR; her daughter Paige (Kristi) Detor and two granddaughters, Mikaila(9) and Savannah(6) of Port Washington, NY; her brothers, Steve (Sylvia) Fidler of Lander, WY and Bruce Fidler of Geneva, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents Eugene Fidler and Annie (Causer) Fidler of Winchester, IN.
A private service will be held for the family.
Due to the current COVID-19 guidelines regarding social distancing, the family has decided to postpone a memorial service and celebration of Sasha's life until such time as it is safe to gather together.
Memorial contributions may be made to the IU Ball Memorial Health Cancer Center or to the Winchester Friends Church.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com. Arrangements are being handled through the Thornburg Memorial Chapel in Parker City, IN.
