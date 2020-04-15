Home

Thomas Memorial Chapel
108 E Sherman St
Lynn, IN 47355
(765) 874-2406
Sharon B. Clevenger


1935 - 2020
Sharon B. Clevenger Obituary
Sharon B. Clevenger, 84, of Lynn, Indiana, passed away peacefully in the early morning of April 14th, 2020.
She was born July 10th, 1935. The daughter of the late Charles and Leota Engle. She was the youngest of three children. Sharon graduated from Lynn High School in 1953.
On March 3rd, 1956 she married Dale Clevenger – they were married for 56 wonderful years.
She worked for many years at Thermogas in Lynn as well as the cafeteria at Randolph Southern High School. She was a member of the Spartanburg Methodist Church as well as Rural Couples and Red Hats.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dale, both parents, sister Eleanor Engle and sister-in-law Marilyn Engle.
Sharon is survived by her brother; Dan Engle. Her four children: Pam Arthur, Alisa Moore (Steve), Reed Clevenger and Steve Clevenger (Lori). Her twelve grandchildren: Garth Moore (Beth), Shay Berger (Tom), Justin Arthur, Erin Arthur, Miles Arthur, Courtney Bible (Brandon), Myra Clevenger, Macey Arthur, Bailey Krupinski (Jonathan), Jasmine Bell (Nate), Nikki Clevenger and Ashton Clevenger. And her nine great-grandchildren: Haven Berger, Tristan Arthur, EmmaLynn Bible, Zy Berger, Zack Moore, Asher Bible, Nolan Bible, Abby Moore and Jak Krupinski.
There will be a private grave side service held for her children only at Spartanburg Cemetery. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thomas Memorial Chapel of Lynn, IN has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Spartanburg United Methodist Church @ 4634 E. 900 So. Lynn, Indiana, 47355.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Apr. 15 to Apr. 23, 2020
