Sharon D. Uhrick, 75, of Winchester, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

Sharon was born November 6, 1943 in Winchester to the late Hershel and Kathleen (Tucker) Cales. She Graduated from Spartanburg High School. Sharon worked as a CNA for area nursing homes and retired from McDonalds in 2005. She was a member of Chapelwood Baptist Church. She enjoyed bingo, sightseeing, and spending time with her family.

Sharon is survived by three children, Gina Jones (Gary) of Winchester, Suzanne Bowman (B.J.) of Lafollette, TN, and Jeff Uhrick (Deb) of Winchester; eight grandchildren, Shaun Jones, Candace Buis, Sara Brumbaugh, Danny Bowman, Jesse Bowman, Tabby Bowman, Stefanie Cummins, and Ryan Handy; six siblings, Jenet Denton, Dick Cales, Keith Cales, Nancy Klonne, Dennis Cales, and Lisa Sutter; 18 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Sharon was preceded in death by her son, Craig Sherwood; and two siblings, Peggy Melton and Stephen Cales.

A service to celebrate Sharon's life will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Walker Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Fountain Park Cemetery. Friends and family may call from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Saturday, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be given to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

