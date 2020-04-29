Home

Sharron Ann Miller


1946 - 2020
Sharron Ann Miller Obituary
Sharron Ann Miller 73, of Ridgeville, Indiana passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at Reid Hospital in Richmond, Indiana. Sharron was born July 19, 1946 in Union City, Indiana to the late Richard & Irene Good Creager. She worked at Sheller-Globe Hardy's Division and Van Leer Bucket Factory in Greenville, Ohio.
She is survived by her husband of 53 Yrs. Dennis E. Miller, Children: Dienne (Drexel) Combs-Indpls., Indiana, Randall Miller-New Haven, Indiana, Dennis (Mary) Miller III. 4 Grandchildren, 6 Great Grandchildren, 2 Brothers: John (Kathy) Creager- Rossburg, Ohio, Richard (Onda) Creager-Union City, Indiana
Graveside Services will be Saturday May 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at New Pitsburg Cemetery in New Pitsburg, Indiana. There will be no public calling hours. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Apr. 29 to May 7, 2020
