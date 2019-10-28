Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Zimmerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Ann (Osborne) Zimmerman


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheila Ann (Osborne) Zimmerman Obituary
Sheila Ann (Osborne) Zimmerman, 65, of Winchester, passed away with her family by her side on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at her home. She was born July 16, 1954, in Harlan, Kentucky, to Edgar Willis and Ora Golden (Muncy) Osborne.
Sheila was a 1972 graduate of Winchester Community High School. She graduated cum laude in 1976 from Taylor University with a BA in Social Work. Throughout her career she held various administrative roles in Randolph and Jay County School Corporations and Ball State University. Sheila was a member of the East Street Congregational Christian Church. She was an avid adherent of the Christian faith and a spiritual mentor to many. Sheila enjoyed family involvements as well as reading, writing, and gardening.
Sheila is survived by her husband, James "Jim" Zimmerman of Winchester, IN; daughters, Sarah Jane and Caitlyn Ann Zimmerman of Richmond, IN; her brothers, Gary Wayne (wife Lorri) Osborne of Lutz, FL, Michael Dean Osborne of Marion, IN, and Steve (wife Grace) Osborne of Saratoga, IN; and nine nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A service to celebrate Sheila's life will be at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the East Street Congregational Christian Church, in Winchester, with Pastor Rob Butler officiating. Time to greet the family will begin at 9:30 a.m. that morning
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Franklin Graham's Samaritans Purse Ministry at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/donate.
The families are indebted to Reid Hospice Care's front line nurses.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Oct. 28 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now