Sheila L. Drew, 82, of Union City, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at her home. She was born on June 28, 1937, in Randolph County to John and Ardeth (Lamb) Hunley.
Sheila was a homemaker and worked at Sheller Globe, St. Vincent Randolph Hospital, and was secretary of the UC Firefighters Auxiliary.
Sheila is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Marcum; step children, Rita (Steve) Neff, Jayna J. Roberts, and Jeff Drew; siblings, Larry Hunley, Carol Jarrett, Phyllis Lewis, and Viola (Paul) Hutzler; sister-in-law, Darlene Hunley; granddaughter, Ashley (Ryan) Shafer; great grandchildren, Dylan, Madilynn, Katelyn, Nolan, Ryley, and Carter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Howard Drew; her sons, Randal Lewis and Robert Lewis; step son, Rex Drew; grandson, Mathew Lewis; siblings, Rita Pettinichio, John Hunley, Raymond Hunley, Lesta Butler, Lonnie Hunley, Wilbur Hunley, Lester Hunley and Paul Hunley.
A service to celebrate Sheila's life will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Walker Funeral Home with Pastor Keith Maloy officiating.
Friends and family may call from 12-2 p.m., on Friday, at the funeral home.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Dec. 16 to Dec. 24, 2019