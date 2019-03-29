Obituary



She graduated from Winchester Community High School with the Class of 1978. Following high school, she attended college and waitressed before being hired at North American Van Lines. She has worked over 36 years for the company currently named, Sirva.

Shirley loved her family and adored her six grandchildren. She was a very loving lady who was a hard worker, forgiving, strong and independent. It was these characteristics that she was able to pass on to her loving daughters.

She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Armstrong and Samantha Armstrong, both of Fort Wayne; siblings, Linda Stewart, of Winchester, Duane (Dorthie) Armstrong, of Ridgeland, SC and Brenda Favre, of Winchester; and grandchildren, Bailey, Jennika, Devin, Alexzandra, Riley and Aaliya Armstrong. She was preceded in death by her parents and step-father, Robert Wasson; and brother, Kevin Armstrong.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 5-6:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. with funeral celebrant Sharon Brockhaus officiating. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the American Liver Foundation.

