Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley E. "Abby" Monroe. View Sign



Shirley was born on May 2, 1963 in Marion, Indiana to Bob Lemons and Louise (Ellis) Lemons. She was a 1982 graduate of Winchester High School. She worked for Anchor Glass for 27 years, retiring in 2008. Shirley was a member of Community Fellowship Church. She enjoyed flower gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.

Shirley is survived by her husband, James L. "Jim" Monroe of Winchester; a son, Trevor Monroe (girlfriend Emily Fraze) of Winchester; two grandchildren, T'era Monroe and Luke Monroe of Winchester; her mother, Louise Lemons of Winchester; six siblings, Laura Ellis of Winchester, John Lemons (Lisa) of Winchester, Chuck Lemons (wife Sue) of Virginia, Marilyn Lemons (fiancé Charlie) of Winchester, Grace Osborne (husband Steve) of Saratoga, and Danny Lemons (Donna) of Winchester; two special nephews, Ray Buis and Isaiah Monroe; a special cousin, Tammy Heil; a special friend, Michelle Kaiser; and several other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Shirley was preceded in death by a son, Waylon Monroe; her father, Bob Lemons; and her parents-in-law, George and Shirley A. Monroe.

A memorial service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at a later date.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at Shirley E. "Abby" Monroe, 55, of Winchester, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Reid Hospital in Richmond, Indiana, with her son by her side.Shirley was born on May 2, 1963 in Marion, Indiana to Bob Lemons and Louise (Ellis) Lemons. She was a 1982 graduate of Winchester High School. She worked for Anchor Glass for 27 years, retiring in 2008. Shirley was a member of Community Fellowship Church. She enjoyed flower gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.Shirley is survived by her husband, James L. "Jim" Monroe of Winchester; a son, Trevor Monroe (girlfriend Emily Fraze) of Winchester; two grandchildren, T'era Monroe and Luke Monroe of Winchester; her mother, Louise Lemons of Winchester; six siblings, Laura Ellis of Winchester, John Lemons (Lisa) of Winchester, Chuck Lemons (wife Sue) of Virginia, Marilyn Lemons (fiancé Charlie) of Winchester, Grace Osborne (husband Steve) of Saratoga, and Danny Lemons (Donna) of Winchester; two special nephews, Ray Buis and Isaiah Monroe; a special cousin, Tammy Heil; a special friend, Michelle Kaiser; and several other nieces, nephews, and cousins.Shirley was preceded in death by a son, Waylon Monroe; her father, Bob Lemons; and her parents-in-law, George and Shirley A. Monroe.A memorial service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at a later date.Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com. Funeral Home Walker Funeral Home

248 E South St

Winchester , IN 47394

(765) 584-3231 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Mar. 25 to Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Winchester News-Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close