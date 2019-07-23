Stephen Dale Gibson, 75, of Eaton, IN passed away peacefully with family by his side, Sunday morning, July 21, 2019, at his residence. He was born November 1, 1943 in Muncie, IN the son of Dale and Mary (Ballingall) Gibson. He was a 1965 graduate of Blue River High School of Mooreland, IN. He honorably served in the Indiana National Guard, active during the Vietnam War.

Steve most recently was a part-time driver for B & L Thornburg Trucking of Parker City, IN. He owned and operated Triple G Sanitation of Grand Junction, CO for ten years until his retirement in 1996. He previously had worked with his brother-in-law, Jerry Gordon, owning and operating G & G Outfitters Hunting and Guide Service, 1985-87; and prior to that he was owner and operator of Gibson Sanitation of Modoc, IN from 1971 to 1985. He had also owned and operated the DX Service Station in Mooreland, IN from 1967-71.

He enjoyed the great outdoors as an avid "Mule" Rider, navigating the trails of Colorado, Indiana and anywhere else he could explore. He was a coon hunter and fisherman, but most enjoy the title of grandfather, watching there sporting events. If you knew Steve, you know that he was an avid storyteller. No one could bring a story to life better.

Steve leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife of 53 years, Carol; children, Gena Ruble (husband, Michael), Stephen Gibson, Jr. (wife, Jenny) and Shawn Gibson; siblings, Gretchen Gibson, Kama Gibson and Kevin Gibson; grandchildren, Shane Ruble, Gunner Gibson, Claudia Harvey and Tanner Harvey; and three great-grandchildren, Mabrey, Raylee and Paislee. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service to celebrate Steve's life will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Wilson Shook Funeral Homes, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN with Pastor Jeremy Duncan officiating. A memorial gathering will be from 1:00 p.m. to service time on Saturday, at the funeral home. Cremation was selected. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfuneralhomes.com. Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from July 23 to Aug. 1, 2019