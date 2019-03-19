Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Eugene Brown. View Sign



Stephen Eugene Brown, 66, entered into his eternal life in heaven March 13, 2019. He was born in Union City, IN March 24, 1952 son of the late James Lawrence and Doris Elizabeth Brown. Stephen knew no stranger, and was a man of God.Stephen was a 1970 graduate from Mississinawa Valley High School and then joined the US Navy upon graduation. He married his soulmate and best friend Carol Ann Blum Brown August 30, 1975. He was a talented musician and song writer. He began playing guitar and singing at the age of 14. Throughout his lifetime he was in many local bands as lead singer and well known for his harmonica and slide guitar playing. He was known by many as "Brownie the Blues man Brown!" He was a comedian and smiles and laughter followed him everywhere he went with his jokes of the day.Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carol Ann Blum Brown; daughter, Elsie Lynne (fiance Brandon Anderson) Brown of Saratoga, IN; grandchildren, Marah Cain and Evan Anderson; siblings, James (Marilyn) Brown, Joseph (Margaret) Brown, Kelly Brown, Christopher Brown, Charles Brown, Cherri (Steve) Edwards, Kathi Mobley, Karen Wright, and Linda Bingham; several nieces and nephews also.He was preceded by his parents; stepmother, Barbara Brown; grandparents, James and Lena Ellen Brown, Peter and Mary Neff; sister, Carol Dunaway; great-grandson, Cameron Joseph-Lee Brown; nephews Alan Ware and Robbie Bartley.Friends and family may call from 5-7 PM Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Pleasant Hill Church, 9945 N 800 E, Union City, Indiana 47390. A celebration of life service will be at 7 PM with the Rev. Bruce Bryan officiating. Burial will be held later at the convenience of the family.

400 West Deerfield Road

Union City , IN 47390

